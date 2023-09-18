MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $554.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $564.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $530.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.83. MSCI has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MSCI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 31.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.