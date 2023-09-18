MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

