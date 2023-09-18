Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

QQQ opened at $369.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

