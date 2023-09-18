MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $269,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LIN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.78. 233,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,729. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

