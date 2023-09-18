Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.