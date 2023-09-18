Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.07. The company had a trading volume of 151,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

