Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,719,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,194,930 shares.The stock last traded at $68.26 and had previously closed at $68.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

