Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.75. 183,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,449. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.76 and its 200-day moving average is $459.96.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

