LifePro Asset Management Sells 1,668 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,190. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

