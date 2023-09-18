LifePro Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.50. 729,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,460. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

