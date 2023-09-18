LifePro Asset Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.18. 126,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,287. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

