Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 500 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.87 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
