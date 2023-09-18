Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

