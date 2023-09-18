Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $43,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

