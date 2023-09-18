Legacy Bridge LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $101.65 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

