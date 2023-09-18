Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $279.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

