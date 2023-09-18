Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.