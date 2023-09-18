Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 145.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

