Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO opened at $408.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

