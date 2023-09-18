LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 4.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 15,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 305,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
