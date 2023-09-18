LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 4.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 15,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 305,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

About LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $11,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $5,914,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $3,185,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.