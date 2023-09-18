KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 119,190 shares.The stock last traded at $36.39 and had previously closed at $36.67.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,935 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.