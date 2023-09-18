Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 4.0 %
Koss stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.59.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.