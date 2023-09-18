Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 4.0 %

Koss stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

