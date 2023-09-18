KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.22.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

