Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $104.82. 634,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

