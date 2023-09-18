Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $399,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $61.31. 226,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

