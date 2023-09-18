Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.88. 803,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,468. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

