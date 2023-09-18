John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Short Interest Update

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

