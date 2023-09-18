Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $46.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JXN opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 695,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.