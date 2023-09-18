Jefferies Financial Group Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $118.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $97.83 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

