Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,874 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $570.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

