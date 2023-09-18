Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.32 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $192.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

