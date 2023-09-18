Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.03 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

