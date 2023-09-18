Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 58,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.11.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

