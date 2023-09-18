Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 58,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.11.
Ispire Technology Stock Up 6.5 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.