iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $276.61. 290,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,276. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

