iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.18. 539,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,634. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

