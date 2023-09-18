iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,406. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average is $428.77. The company has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

