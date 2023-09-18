iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,423. The firm has a market cap of $347.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.