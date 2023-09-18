iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.94. 307,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,474. The company has a market cap of $345.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

