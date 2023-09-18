Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,119 call options on the company. This is an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 4,584 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,707,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,921. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.