Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,916,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $49.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

