Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock remained flat at $61.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 308,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

