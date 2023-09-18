Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,431,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

