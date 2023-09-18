International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

