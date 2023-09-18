International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 923,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on IBOC

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.