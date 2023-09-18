International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 923,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.
International Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of International Bancshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.