Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.41. 2,461,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,909. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

