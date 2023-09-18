Ignite Planners LLC Sells 402 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.42. The stock had a trading volume of 885,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,281. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

