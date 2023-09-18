Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,348. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

