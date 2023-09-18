IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. IBEX has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 225.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 130,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

