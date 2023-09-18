IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

IBEX stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

