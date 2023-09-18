Ian Middlemas Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of GCX Metals Limited (ASX:GCX) Stock

GCX Metals Limited (ASX:GCX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Middlemas bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,000.00 ($167,741.94).
GCX Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.
About GCX Metals
